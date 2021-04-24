Veteran actor Lalit Behl passes away due to COVID 19 complications; On screen son Adil Hussain mourns the loss

Mukti Bhawan actor Lalit Behl was tested positive last week and was in the hospital. Celebrities took to their social handles and expressed their condolences.

Amid the Coronavirus second wave, the entertainment industry has lost many of its gem actors. In tragic news, veteran actor Lalit Behl, who was seen in Mukti Bhawan, has passed away due to COVID 19 complications. His son-director Kanu Behl confirmed the news. The late actor was diagnosed with COVID 19 last week. He was getting treated at the Apollo hospital and had heart ailment too. Adil Hussain, Ranvir Shorey, Anup Soni and others extended their condolences to the family.

Adil, who essayed the role of late actor's son in Mukti Bhawan, took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his condolences. He wrote, “Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss!” Ranvir also wrote, “Shattered to read this. So many memories. He was warm and affectionate and wise. Learnt so much from him. Heartfelt condolences to the family, @KanuBehl. Hug.”

Actor Rahul Dev also wrote, “Sincere condolences ... Really sorry to hear this ... Hope this chain breaks ... Hari Om”

Take a look at tweets here:

Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss! pic.twitter.com/wfbj22yQgd — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 23, 2021

Shattered to read this. So many memories. He was warm and affectionate and wise. Learnt so much from him. Heartfelt condolences to the family, @KanuBehl. Hug.https://t.co/uLRkWuna2h — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 23, 2021

The late veteran actor began his career directing and producing Doordarshan telefilms like Tapish, Aatish, Sunehri Jild. He had also been part of the TV show Afsane as an actor. In 2014, he was seen in the film Titli which was directed by his son Kanu Behl. His performance was highly appreciated in Mukti Bhawan. He was also seen in the web series Made in Heaven and the film Judgementall Hai Kya.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Adil Hussain on Life of Pi & The Illegal co star Suraj; To work with Bohemian Rhapsody makers next

Share your comment ×