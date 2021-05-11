Veteran actor Mohan Joshi tests Covid 19 positive in Goa after taking both doses of vaccination

Mohan Joshi was reportedly busy shooting for a popular Marathi serial ‘Agabai Sunbai’ in Goa for the past several days.

Noted Hindi and Marathi actor Mohan Joshi tested positive for Covid 19 in Goa despite taking both the vaccinations. The actor was busy shooting for a popular Marathi serial ‘Agabai Sunbai’ in Goa for the past several days. As per ABP News, Mohan Joshi is now quarantined at a hotel in Goa after he and a few other crew members tested positive.

As per the report, Mohan Joshi informed the outlet that he had taken both doses of the Covid 19 vaccine. “I took the first dose of Corona vaccine on 6 March while the second dose was taken on 20 April," he told ABP.

While it has been a few weeks since his second dose, the actor resumed shooting but contracted the virus. He revealed that four other crew members from his crew also tested positive for the virus. The four people include two lightmen, a man from the Art Department and a driver. Joshi stated that all of them are quarantined at the Goa hotel and are recuperating.

Several film and television shoots had shifted to the coastal state after Maharashtra went into a state of lockdown in early April. The report revealed that the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) also banned shooting in Goa a few days ago due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Most recently, Goa had the highest positivity rate amid the deadly second wave of Covid 19.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar HITS back at netizen who questioned actor's out of turn vaccination at drive through center

Share your comment ×