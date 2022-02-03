Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away: Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar & others offer condolences

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away at the age of 93 after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, i.e. February 02. Actor’s son Abhinay Deo confirmed the news and said, “He passed away due to heart attack around 8:30 pm tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital”. Several celebrities and politicians including actress Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar among others took to social media platforms to mourn the demise.

Taking to Twitter Madhuri wrote, "Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Condolences to the family. #RIP #RameshDeo sir." Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the sudden exit of the evergreen personality of Marathi cinema, Legendary shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Deepest condolences to the family #OmShanti." Even, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a throwback photo with Ramesh Deo and wrote, "Sad to know the demise of veteran actor #RameshDev ji. End of an Era, His contribution to Indian Cinema is immense, he will always be remembered for his Memorable performance in Marathi & Hindi films. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and admirers . #OmShanti"

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed grief over the actor's demise. "With the demise of veteran actor Ramesh Dev, a glorious chapter of Marathi drama-filmmaking has come to an end. The great artist who has been ruling the hearts of Marathi drama-film lovers for many decades on the strength of his beautiful personality and all-around acting has passed away. A heartfelt tribute!" he tweeted.

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo was known for his work in Anand, Aapki Kasam, Mere Apne, Mr. India, Khilona, Hulchul among others. He had worked in around 285 Hindi cinemas and 190 Marathi films. The actor is survived by his wife -noted actor Seema Deo and his sons- actor Ajinkya Deo and director Abhinay Deo.

