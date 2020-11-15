Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health 'critical', doctors say he's currently 'not responding at all'

Doctors treating Soumitra Chatterjee revealed that he is on different life support systems and his condition has deteriorated even further.

After being tested positive for coronavirus more than a month ago, veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition has now turned 'really grave'. Doctors treating the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee revealed that he is on different life support systems and his condition has deteriorated even further. One of the doctors attending him at a private hospital in Kolkata said, "Despite all our efforts his physiological system is not responding. It (Chatterjee’s condition) is worse than before. He has been put on all sorts of support and he is fighting for his life."

Adding, "Let’s all pray he gets better, but it seems unlikely he will have a favourable outcome. We have informed all the family members and with a saddened heart they have accepted that nothing less than miracle can get him out of this situation. His situation is really grave and critical."

Head of the medical board at Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital Arindam Kar told IANS, "The team of doctors including neurologist, nephrologist, cardiologist, those from critical care medicine, infection disease specialist, both from public and private sectors, every one has put their effort to get the legend back from the critical stage, but it is not working."

The 85-year-old actor has been admitted in the hospital's ICU for almost 40 days now. The legendary actor is known for his debut in Satyajit Ray’s masterpiece Apur Sansar and then went on to act in 14 films by the filmmaker. He has been under treatment in the hospital since October 6 after testing positive for COVID-19.

