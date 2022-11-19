Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Tabassum Govil has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 78. Her son Hoshang Govil told Indian Express that Tabassum breathed her last on Friday, and passed away around 8.40 pm due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital. Her death has come as a shock to the family, and her son informed that they shot for a show just a few days ago. “She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden,” he said.

A prayer meeting will be held in Mumbai’s Santacruz area on Monday, 21st November from 4.30 pm. Her granddaughter informed about the prayer meet through a picture posted on her Instagram stories. It read, “Tabassum Govil who left for her heavenly abode on 18-11-22. We pray for her peaceful journey to heaven and always celebrate her legacy and beautiful smile that we will adore forever.”