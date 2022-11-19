Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest
Veteran actor Tabassum Govil has passed away at the age of 78 due to a cardiac arrest. A prayer meet will be held in Mumbai on November 21.
Veteran actor Tabassum Govil has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 78. Her son Hoshang Govil told Indian Express that Tabassum breathed her last on Friday, and passed away around 8.40 pm due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital. Her death has come as a shock to the family, and her son informed that they shot for a show just a few days ago. “She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden,” he said.
A prayer meeting will be held in Mumbai’s Santacruz area on Monday, 21st November from 4.30 pm. Her granddaughter informed about the prayer meet through a picture posted on her Instagram stories. It read, “Tabassum Govil who left for her heavenly abode on 18-11-22. We pray for her peaceful journey to heaven and always celebrate her legacy and beautiful smile that we will adore forever.”
She was popularly known as Baby Tabassum, and began her career as a child artiste. She also hosted the popular Doordarshan celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan which ran for 21 years from 1972 to 1993.