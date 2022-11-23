Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 77

Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77. Earlier in the day, he was admitted to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in critical condition. Son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale, the actor was best known for his role in Hindi films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Vazir and TV shows like Ghar Aaja Pardesi and Avrodh: The Siege Within, to name a few.