Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune; Last rites to be performed today evening

Veteran film and television actor Vikram Gokhale is no more. The actor, who was 77 years old, passed away today. According to a report in India Today, Vikram Gokhale breathed his last on November 26 at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He had been undergoing treatment there after being admitted a few days ago. Yesterday, hospital authorities informed that his condition was showing slow and steady improvement. However, his health started deteriorating further, and he was back on BP support and medication.

Now, India Today has reported that Vikram Gokhale has passed away, and that his last rites will be performed this evening at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune. Vikram Gokhale's wife had shared that he had been admitted in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. Two days ago, reports about Vikram Gokhale's death had surfaced, but his wife refuted the reports. On November 24, she was quoted saying by ETimes, "He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking or still not responding."

She said that Vikram Gokhale's health had improved a bit but then slipped again. She added that the veteran actor had heart and kidney-related issues.

Vikram Gokhale's films

Vikram Gokhale was known for his remarkable work in Marathi theatre and Hindi films and television shows. He played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He was also a part of films such as Parwana, Agneepath (1990), Bhool Bhilaiyaa, Mission Mangal, Tum Bin, De Dana Dan and many others. He also won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film, Anumati.