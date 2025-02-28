Veteran actress Aruna Irani injured while shopping in Bangkok, returns to Mumbai: ‘Itni masti karungi toh..’

Veteran actress Aruna Irani, recently met with an unexpected accident while enjoying a shopping trip in Bangkok. The actress, known for her roles in many popular films over the years, was only two days into her visit when the unfortunate incident happened. After her return to Mumbai, she gave her fans an update on her health and injury saying, ‘Itni masti karungi toh ye toh hona he tha.’

In an interview with ETimes, Aruna Irani shared that she was walking on the road when she suddenly tripped and fell. Despite the painful accident, she was fortunate to receive immediate medical help. After being treated, Aruna took two weeks to recover in Bangkok before returning to Mumbai. However, her troubles did not end there. As soon as she arrived back in Mumbai, Aruna caught a viral infection. The actress is now recovering from the infection and is hopeful for a speedy recovery.

Aruna Irani explained that the trip was not for work. She had gone to Bangkok just to enjoy shopping and relax. “Itni masti karungi toh yeh toh hona hi hai” (If I have so much fun, then this is bound to happen), she humorously said, acknowledging that her trip turned out to be more expensive than she had planned due to the accident.

As soon as the news of her accident broke, fans flooded social media with messages of concern and well wishes. Many of her fans, who have followed her journey from iconic Bollywood films to television, expressed their love and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Aruna rose to fame in the Indian film industry and became a household name. She did multiple supporting roles over the years and always gave remarkable performances. Some of her best-known films are Bobby, Caravan, Raja Babu, Beta, and Bombay To Goa.

Recently, Aruna appeared in the 2024 film Ghudchadi, starring alongside Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. The film was well-received by fans and critics alike.