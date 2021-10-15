Veteran actress Farrukh Jaffar passes away at 88

The veteran actress Farrukh Jaffar who was part of the film fraternity for quite a long time passed away at the age of 88. She was best known for her work in Peepli Live, Swades, Gulabo Sitabo and Umrao Jaan. Actor Farrukh Jaffer was most recently seen playing Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Fatima Begum in Gulabo Sitabo.

A few moments ago, Gulabo Sitabo writer, Juhi Chaturvedi took to her Instagram handle and expressed grief. She wrote, “begum gayiin. Farrukh ji…na aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di… ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyega…RIP.” (“Begum is gone! Farrukh ji, there was no one, and there will be no one like you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing us to connect with you. Please stay safe in the other world of Allah. RIP”)

Farrukh was also a part of radio. She joined radio in 1963. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she once said, “Don’t know why people address me as the first female radio announcer. I was the first when Vividh Bharti station began in Lucknow. Along with Parveen Talha and one Sinhaji, we were selected in the first lot. I worked till 1966 and then in AIR Urdu in Delhi till 1970. I was the senior-most announcer there but Delhi ‘humko raas nahi aai’.”

Farrukh Jaffar made her film debut with Muzaffar Ali’s classic Umrao Jaan (1981), in which she played Rekha’s mother. Ever since then, she appeared in movies like Swades (2004), followed by Peepli Live, Chakravyuh, Sultan and Tanu Weds Manu. She also played the lead role in Narayan Chauhan’s Ammaa ki Boli.