Veteran actress Kishori Ballal passes away due to health complications; Read details

Veteran actress Kishori Ballal passed away today, due to health complications. News reports suggest that the actress who featured in starrer Swades died due to age-related ailments. The octogenarian actor was reportedly hospitalized in Bangalore and passed away today. The talented actress kic- started her career with the film, titled Ivalentha Hendthi which released in the year 1960. The actress had an illustrious film career that spanned over multiple decades.

The veteran actress Kishori Ballal worked with ace director Ashutosh Gowariker for Swades who took to his social media account for offering his condolences on the actor's death. The actress essayed the role of Kaveriamma in Swades, and has acted in over 50 films. Kishori Ballal became a household name with her television show called Amruthavarshini. Kishori has played many notable characters in her film career. Many fans took to their social media to express their grief over the actor's death.

