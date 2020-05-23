Veteran actress Mumtaz rubbishes her death rumours with a beautiful video; Says ‘I am alive and not buddhi’

As the rumours of Mumtaz’s demise surface on the internet, the veteran actor rubbishes the reports and confirms that she is hail and hearty.

Death hoax about celebrities have been the most common rumour in tinselvile and several celebrities have fallen prey to it over the years including Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar and others. And now the recent victim of this hoax is veteran actress Mumtaz. Recently, the social media went abuzz that the legendary actress is no more with us and the cine buffs were heartbroken with the reports. However, the reports turned out to be a hoax as Mumtaz dismissed them in a style confirming that she is alive.

The 73 year old actress’s daughter Tanya Madhvani shared a video of Mumtaz on Instagram to put the rumours to rest. in the video, Mumtaz looked gracious in her blue shirt and black jeans and appeared to be hail and hearty. Reacting to her death hoax in the video, Mumtaz said, “Hi, all my fans, I love you. See I am not dead. I am alive. I am not as ‘buddhi’ (old) as they say. I still look presentable because of your blessings.”

Mumtaz’s daughter captioned the video as, “Message from my mother to her fans! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old! She is now healthy and happy and beautiful ! Give her a break she is 73!”

Earlier, Mumtaz’s nephew and actor Shaad Randhawa had also rubbished the reports of the veteran actor’s demise. He shared pictures of the diva and wrote, “Happier than before, livelier than before, healthier than before, more vibrant than before, more beautiful than before, generous and loving as ever .... Legend forever #Mumtaz” followed by a heart emoticon.

Credits :Instagram

