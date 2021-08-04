Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi on returning to films: Finally stepping out in bright light

The 64-year-old veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, a cancer survivor, is all set to make her comeback in films. Speaking to a leading daily, the veteran actress said she will be “stepping out in the bright light” after almost a three-year-long battle. The actress did not reveal much about her upcoming project, but she is excited to travel to Mumbai after a long break. In addition to that, Nafisa opened up about her struggle with cancer.

In a conversation with ETimes, Nafisa revealed that for one year, she fought with cancer and the next year went into recovery. She called it a “life-changing experience” when she was diagnosed with cancer. Nafisa feels people’s prayers and blessings have helped her in recovering.

She further adds, “So much has happened in the past two years, I have realised that it is important to be at peace with yourself and in the environment around you. You need to give your best; sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.”

The veteran actress has been in Goa ever since the lockdown was imposed, “We came to Goa in December 2019, and then, pandemic struck in March. I have been stuck here ever since. My family is in Delhi and it has been an extremely lonely time here. I missed our conversations and being with them, so I diverted my time to gardening and feeding the stray dogs at Morjim Beach. I also started walking on the beach and slowly realised that I could walk for two hours every day.”

Nafisa has been a part of films like Major Saab, Guzaarish, Life In A Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and more. Now, as she is set to return to films with her ‘cancer in remission’, Nafisa said, “The film world is fantastic and after almost a three-year battle, I am finally stepping out in the bright light and looking forward to giving it my best.”

A couple of weeks ago, Nafisa took to her Instagram handle and shared the good news with her fans. Nafisa Ali, who was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018, announced that she was prepping up for her new film and confirmed that her ‘cancer is in remission’.

