Veteran actress Nafisa Ali is stranded in Goa amid lockdown; Reveals she is running out of medication

Considering she is a cancer survivor, Nafisa Ali revealed that she needs to consume wholesome food and take medicines on time.

Actress Nafisa Ali has found herself stranded in Goa as her short trip has now turned into a nightmare. Nafisa, who has successfully beat cancer, revealed to Hindustan Times that due to lockdown the situation is getting worse by the day. She revealed that she is in Morjim and access to medicines, fruits and vegetables is limited. Considering she is a cancer survivor, Nafisa added that she needs to consume wholesome food and take medicines on time. However, the current situation isn't allowing her to do that.

Nafisa told HT, "The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I’m a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I’ve been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetable, no fruits. We’re so cut off. I’m in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time."

She added that she came to Goa in early March for a 10-day trip but had to extend her stay due to the lockdown. "My grandchildren’s schools were shut so my daughter was anyway scared for my health and so she asked me to come to Goa. And then there was the lockdown and everything is shut here. All my medicines are finishing. The courier services are not working so I can’t have them delivered from elsewhere. So what option so I have now? I’m not taking any medicines, which is not good for my health,” Nafisa said.

The actress also added that while her family is safe, her niece has been tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru.

Credits :Hindustan Times

