Veteran actress Nimmi of Mere Mehboob fame passes away at 87 due to health complications

Veteran actress Nimmi who has appeared in numerous movies back in the 1950s and early 1960s has passed away due to health complications. Read on for further details.

Yesteryear actress Nimmi who appeared in many popular films back in the 1950s and early 1960s has passed away much to the shock of the Bollywood film industry. She was 87 and having breathing difficulties. Her niece Sameera Khan has informed that the Aan actress was admitted to a hospital nearby her house because of the health complications. Nimmi Ji was married to noted director and screenwriter S. Ali Raza who left for his heavenly abode on November 1, 2007.

The actress has a total number of 48 films to her credit and has worked with legendary actors like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Dev Anand. Aan, Mere Mehboob, Barsaat, Daag, Aandhiyan, Deedar, etc. are some of the noted films delivered by Nimmi. She was known for her unique style of acting and expressive performances in all her films. The actress also enjoyed a massive fan following during that time owing to her utter beauty. Her last appearance was in the 1986 film Love & God.

Very few people are aware of the fact that Nimmi’s real name is Nawab Banoo. Veteran actor Raj Kapoor changed her name to the present one later on. She was born on February 18, 1933, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Her father was a military contractor while her mother was a singer and actress. She moved to Mumbai with her grandmother during the partition of India in 1947 and was very soon introduced to the world of glitz and glamour by noted filmmaker Mehboob Khan.

