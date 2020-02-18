Veteran actress Rekha loses her balance at Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar launch; WATCH

Rekha was spotted at the Calendar Launch event of celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani in an all-white silk saree embellished with golden borders teamed up with a matching full sleeve blouse.

Bollywood beauty and legendary actress always makes heads turn with her amazing fashion sense. Her stunning and beautiful kanjeevaram sarees always have our attention whenever she makes an appearance at any event. The actress is aging like fine wine and still continues to rule the hearts of people as well as the Bollywood film industry. Rekha always grabs the limelight and makes her fans go gaga with her amazing style statement. Recently, Rekha was spotted at the Calendar Launch event of celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Like always Rekha looked maleficient in an all-white silk saree embellished with golden borders teamed up with a matching full sleeve blouse. She paired her look with a pair of funky golden earrings, a bracelet and ofcourse her favourite signature red lipstick. While Rekha grabbed headlines with her appearance, a video of the actress from the launch has gone viral on social media. In the video, we can see the legendary actress is all smiles while posing for the media with Dabboo Ratnani but then all of a sudden she goes and sits with the paps and guess what, the actress decided to sit down and not on a chair.

Check out the Rekha's video here:

Rekha's gesture stole our hearts away. But then as the actress got up to leave she was about to fall down. Her saree got stuck between a photographer's leg but being the gentle and amazing woman she is, Rekha did not mind and smiled and left. Recently, Rekha was spotted at a wedding along with sister Radha Usma Syed.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rekha looks gorgeous in a saree & steals the limelight at Daboo Ratnani's Calendar launch

Credits :Viral Bollywood

Read More