  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Veteran actress Rekha under home quarantine as security guard & 2 house staff test positive for COVID 19

A news report in Zeenews.com now states that Rekha will be under home quarantine. Previously it was reported that the actress will undergo a COVID 19 test after a security guard and two staff members tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Mumbai
Veteran actress Rekha under home quarantine as security guard & 2 house staff test positive for COVID 19Veteran actress Rekha under home quarantine as security guard & 2 house staff test positive for COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The veteran Bollywood actress Rekha will reportedly be under home quarantine after two of her staff members and security guard have tested positive for COVID 19. Previously it was reported that the actress will undergo a COVID 19 test after the security guard and two staff members tested positive for the Coronavirus. Now, the latest update suggests that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sealed her bungalow, Sea Springs on Saturday. Furthermore, Rekha will now undergo test for COVID 19 and will be under home quarantine.

The news reports also add that the security guard and two staff members are being treated at BKC. As per the latest news update, over 2.3 lakh people in the country have tested positive for the dangerous COVID 19. The news reports further state that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Rekha's bungalow as a containment zone. The veteran Bollywood actress Rekha still has to make an official statement about the situation. Apart from Rekha, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested positive for COVID 19.

The residence has reportedly been sanitized by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after the news of them testing positive came to light. Furthermore, staff member of Bollywood director cum producer Karan Johar has also tested positive for the Coronavirus. News report in Zeenews.com now states that Rekha will be under home quarantine.

Credits :zeenews.india.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement