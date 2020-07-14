Veteran actress Rekha under home quarantine as security guard & 2 house staff test positive for COVID 19
The veteran Bollywood actress Rekha will reportedly be under home quarantine after two of her staff members and security guard have tested positive for COVID 19. Previously it was reported that the actress will undergo a COVID 19 test after the security guard and two staff members tested positive for the Coronavirus. Now, the latest update suggests that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sealed her bungalow, Sea Springs on Saturday. Furthermore, Rekha will now undergo test for COVID 19 and will be under home quarantine.
The news reports also add that the security guard and two staff members are being treated at BKC. As per the latest news update, over 2.3 lakh people in the country have tested positive for the dangerous COVID 19. The news reports further state that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Rekha's bungalow as a containment zone. The veteran Bollywood actress Rekha still has to make an official statement about the situation. Apart from Rekha, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested positive for COVID 19.
The residence has reportedly been sanitized by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after the news of them testing positive came to light. Furthermore, staff member of Bollywood director cum producer Karan Johar has also tested positive for the Coronavirus. News report in Zeenews.com now states that Rekha will be under home quarantine.