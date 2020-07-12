  1. Home
Veteran actress Rekha to undergo test after staff tests positive for COVID 19

As per reports, Rekha will be undergoing COVID-19 test and will submit the report to BMC. Read on for further details.
Veteran actress Rekha to undergo test after staff tests positive for COVID 19
It seems like the unprecedented situation happening across the country due to COVID-19 has further worsened. It has been reported earlier that veteran actress Rekha’s staff has tested positive for Coronavirus. According to reports, a security guard of her bungalow that is named Sea Springs has come out positive after being tested. He is now being treated for the same in BKC. Not only that but the entire place has been reportedly sanitized and authorities have declared the area a containment zone.

Now, as per the latest reports, Rekha will also undergo the COVID-19 test and will be submitting the results to BMC. As reported by Hindustan Times, it has been revealed by an anonymous civic official that the actress has refused to get tested by the BMC officials and instead opted to get the test done on her own. Earlier staff members of many other Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Boney Kapoor, etc. had tested positive for COVID-19.

And that’s not all. Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for Coronavirus. While Big B and Abhishek are receiving treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya, on the other hand, have been under home quarantine as per the suggestions of the concerned authorities. Fortunately, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for COVID-19.  

