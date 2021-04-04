Veteran actress Shashikala passes away at the age of 88

According to media reports, Shashikala had breathed her last at her residence on Sunday.

Bollywood industry, which has been home to several renowned artists, got a big jolt as one of the renowned actresses breathed her last today. We are talking about Shashikala who is known for her roles in Ayi Milan Ke Bela, Khubsoorat, Anupama, Badshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham etc. According to media reports, the veteran actress has breathed her last at the age of 88 at her residence on Sunday, April 4. While the reason for her demise is yet to be known, the family is yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

Talking about the veteran actress, Shashikala was born in Solapur, Maharastra and had got into acting, singing and dancing at the young age of 5 years. The actress had her share of struggles and went on to play small roles in movies like Zeenat, Daku, Nau Do Gyarah, Kanoon etc. Shashikala got her share of fame with the 1962 release Aarti following which she was seen in several popular movies. In fact, she was also seen playing the perfect vamp on the silver screen in several movies. She was last seen in the 2004 release Mujhse Shaadi Karogi wherein she played the role of ’s grandmother. To note, the Padma Shri recipient actress has performed supporting roles in more than 100 films.

It hasn’t been long when Bollywood had lost ’s brother Rajiv Kapoor. The veteran actor, who was known for his stint in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, had breathed his last on February 9 this year and had died of a cardiac arrest.

