Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94 after age-related prolonged illness

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar, who was known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films, passed away at 6 pm in Mumbai today. She was 94 and breathed her last at a hospital in Dadar, Mumbai. Her family released an official statement and said that she passed away after a prolonged illness that has been age-related.

Details about Sulochana Latkar's last rites revealed

A while ago, the veteran actress' daughter Kanchan Ghanekar confirmed her sad demise. Her daughter told Indian Express that she had breathing difficulties. She said, "She had age-related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died this evening at 6pm." The family statement read, "We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of our beloved grandmother, Smt. Sulochana Didi Noted Film Actress after a prolonged illness that has been age-related."

They also shared the details of her last rites. Her antim darshan will be held at her Dadar residence on Monday and later the cremation will be held at 5:30 pm at the Shivaji Park crematorium.

Sulochana Latkar worked with several actors like Jackie Shroff, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna and Dev Anand to name a few. featured in several films like Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Duniya, Amir Garib, Bahraon Ke Sapne, Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Prem Nagar and others. She also worked in Marathi films like Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar, and Dhakti Jau. The late actress was honored with Padma Shri in 1999.