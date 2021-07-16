Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passes away due to cardiac failure

National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri breathed her last in Mumbai on July 16, 2021. The senior actress passed away due to cardiac failure at the age of 75.

Bollywood woke up to yet another tragic news as veteran actress Surekha Sikri passed away due to cardiac failure at the age of 75. She breathed her last at 8:30 AM on July 16, 2021. Reportedly, she was admitted to the hospital due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular accident. The news of her demise has left everyone in a state of shock. The senior star was admitted to the hospital back in September 2020 after suffering a brain stroke.

Surekha Sikri previously had suffered a brain stroke in 2018 during the shoot of a TV show in Mahabaleshwar. She had fallen due to which she injured her head. Reportedly, this led to brain stroke and paralysis back in 2018. However, after being in care, she recovered soon. Reportedly, the veteran actress also had an appointed nurse to take care of her post the incident. The statement from the spokesperson reads, "Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram."

Surekha Sikri had been instrumental in the Indian theatre, film and television industry. Her first stint was in1978 political drama Kissa Kursi Ka. Post it, she went on to be a part of several Hindi soap operas. Born in UP, she went onto hone her skills at the National School of Drama in 1971. The senior actress also won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989. Her stint as Kalyani Devi on Balika Vadhu remains one of the most popular ones in the history of television.

In 2019, she managed to wow everyone with her portrayal of dadi in Badhaai Ho co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra. For it, she won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She had managed to grab the nation's attention at the 66th National Films Awards Ceremony as she came in a wheelchair to receive the award. This was her third National Film Award. Previously, she won the same for Tamas and Mammo. Her last performance was in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories that premiered on Netflix. In her personal life, she married Hement Rege and had a son together, Rahul Sikri.

Share your comment ×