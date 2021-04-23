Veteran actress Tabassum rubbishes her death rumours; Says ‘I am perfectly fine and doing well’

Actress Tabassum calls her death rumours fake. She tweeted from her official Twitter handle and said that she is fine. The actress was tested COVID 19 positive a few days back.

Veteran actress Tabassum, who also hosts a talk show, cleared the air on death rumours. The actress dismissed all such claims and said that she is doing well and is perfectly fine. She took to her official Twitter handle and called the news fake. The news was going around on social media that the actress has passed away. She is best known for hosting the show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, on Doordarshan, and also Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon which was based on the golden era of Hindi cinema.

Taking it to her official Twitter handle, the actress wrote, “Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon, tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein.” She has recently recovered from COVID 19. The news was confirmed by her son Hoshang Govil. He had also shared a picture of the actress being wheeled out of the hospital.

She was shooting for her digital show Tabassum Talkies when she tested positive for Coronavirus.

Take a look at her tweet here:

Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein pic.twitter.com/UDuDrtIiea — Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) April 23, 2021

The actress made her film debut as a child actor. She played the childhood role of Nargis and was featured in the hit song Bachpan Ke Din Bhula Na Dena sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shamshad Begum. She had also worked in the popular film Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon starring Joy Mukherjee and Asha Parekh.

