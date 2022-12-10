Veteran actress Veena Kapoor’s son murders her over property dispute; Police arrest him

In a piece of shocking news, veteran actress Veena Kapoor, who was 74 years old, has been allegedly murdered by her son over a property dispute. As per reports, the police have arrested her son. He has killed his mother with a baseball bat. The news went viral after Veena’s colleague and actress Nilu Kohli shared her tragic death news in her Instagram post. In the post, the actress also mentioned that Veena’s son dumped her body into a river near Matheran in the Raigad district.

Property dispute:

As reported in other news portals, the son bashed his mother's head with a baseball bat multiple times and later, dumped her body in a river in an isolated jungle. The murder took place in the Juhu area of Mumbai. He has confessed to the Mumbai police during interrogation that he wanted to grab a 12 crore plot from his mother as mentioned in DNA. During an argument with Veena, he got angry and ended up killing her in a fit of rage.

Nilu Kohli’s post

She shared the whole story in her Instagram post along with the picture. In the post, she mentioned that Veena’s US-based son had an intuition of the incident and immediately alerted the authorities in Mumbai, after which her younger son was arrested and interrogated.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged against the accused under sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

