Veteran actresses Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen PHOTOS from Andaman trip go viral

Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen had gone on holiday in Andaman. But their pictures from the vacation have recently gone viral on social media.

There have been many instances when Bollywood celebrities’ pictures have gone viral on social media but there are very few such incidents when veteran actors' or actresses' pictures have gone viral. Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen had ruled many hearts when they used to work and had given many hits. ’s second mother was popular for her dance in the 80s. The three actresses share a close bond and are often seen together on many reality shows. And now, recently their holiday pictures from Andaman have gone viral on social media. Fans are in awe of these timeless beauties.

Filmmaker Tanujj Garg shared the pictures on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “If Dil Chahta Hai" were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Helen. Making the most of their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Puts a smile on my face.” In the pictures, the actresses are seemingly having the best time of their life. Dressed in their best comfort attires, the women are enjoying the sunset while traveling on a cruise.

The actresses are very less active in the films now and are enjoying their old age. One of the fans wrote, “Incredible! The feisty ladies are real personification of joie- de- vivre . Their zest and exuberance for life is truly inspiring.”

Take a look at pictures here:

If "Dil Chahta Hai" were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Making the most of their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a smile on my face. pic.twitter.com/KARNytusZx — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) May 10, 2021

This is not the first time their pictures have gone viral. On the work front, Asha was last seen in the 1995 release Andolan which had Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead role. Helen was seen in Heroine co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal. Waheeda appeared in the 2020 release Vishwaroopam II which had Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Also Read: Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman & Helen dish out major BFF goals as they enjoy vacation in Andaman island; See Pic

Credits :Tanujj Garg Twitter

Share your comment ×