Veteran Bengali actress Swatilekha Sengupta passes away at 71

Swatilekha Sengupta was known for her prolific contribution to the world of theater and cinema as well. One of her more notable performances is Satyajit Ray’s Ghare Baire in 1985.

Renowned Bengali actress and eminent theater personality Swatilekha Sengupta passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71. According to a report in the Times of India, the late actress was suffering from a kidney ailment. Reportedly she was admitted to the hospital for the last 25 days. Her condition further deteriorated and she took her final breath on Wednesday afternoon at a private hospital. The news of her passing away has left the entire industry in shock. She was considered a legendary and an influencing personality in the Bengali theater, an art form that she contributed to for many years.

Swatilekha was married to another prolific artist Rudraprasad Sengupta. Their only daughter Sohini is a brilliant actor who is known for her great performances. Sohini has been an integral part of many theater and film projects and is currently playing a crucial role in Dulal Lahiri, Ratna Ghosal, Koushik Roy, Trina Saha starrer ‘Khorkuto’. Sohini spoke to the Times of India after her mother passed away and said, “My mom was a great human being and artist. Her work will be remembered. She was a brilliant student and a gold medalist. She helped a lot of people too.”

Swatilekha along with husband Rudraprasad has contributed immensely through their art to the Bengali theater. The veteran actress was equally talented behind the stage as well as on the stage considering that she has written the screenplay for several theater productions. Her contribution to cinema includes her great performance in Satyajit Ray’s ‘Ghare Baire’ and Nandita Roy-Shiboprasad Mukherjee’s directed ‘Bela Seshe’ amongst others. She was honored with the Paschim Banga Natya Akademi award, 2011 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her contribution to Indian theatre as an actor.

