Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passes away at 81 in Mumbai

Actor Jagdeep who's original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 81.

The veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep who's original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 81. The actor made the character of Soorma Bhopali from Sholay an iconic one. The late actor, Jagdeep has two sons, Javed Jaafrey and Naved Jaffrey who is a television producer. The latest news reports suggest that the Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed way in Mumbai. Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri who later took the screen name, of Jagdeep, began his career as a child actor in the 1951 film titled Afsana, by BR Chopra. The late actor then went to do films like Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna, Do Bigha Zamin and Aar Paar.

The actor Jagdeep shot to fame with the blockbuster film Sholay where he played the character of Soorma Bhopali which went to become a legendary character in the history of Indian cinema. The veteran actor was often recalled by his character's name by his fans and followers. The passing of the veteran actor Jagdeep has left a big void in the Hindi film industry. The fans and film audiences were particularly fond of the actor's comic timing and his comedy roles.

After, the late actor Jagdeep took to comic roles, the fans and audiences started applauding and appreciating his roles even more than before. There are very few comic actors who gather such massive fan following among film audiences as much as Jagdeep has done. The fans and many celebrities from the Hindi film industry offered their heartfelt condolences to the family of the late actor.

Share your comment ×