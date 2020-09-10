  1. Home
Veteran cinematographer Gagarin Mishra passes away at the age of 67

According to news reports veteran cinematographer Gagarin Mishra passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest. The cinematographer worked in the Bollywood industry as well as in Odia films.
As per news reports, the Veteran cinematographer Gagarin Mishra passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest. The cinematographer worked in the Bollywood industry as well as in Odia films. The news reports further add that the cinematographer Gagarin Mishra passed away at a Mumbai hospital. The news reports on Gagarin Mishra also state that he had traveled to Bhubaneswar and then returned to Mumbai. But, unfortunately post his return to Mumbai, he started feeling unwell. Later on, news reports state that his health conditions worsened and he was then admitted to a private hospital.

The veteran cinematographer had worked for films like  Betaab, Ram Avatar, Wajood and Chalbaaz. Furthermore, he also worked for Odia films like Phula Chandana and Nai Separi Kanaka Gori. News reports add that the cinematographer Gagarin Mishra also worked for National Geographic. As per news reports, many who associated with the late cinematographer Gagarin Mishra were shocked to know of his demise and also offered their respective condolences to the cinematographer's family.

The news reports added that when the veteran cinematographer had traveled to Odisha, many people had come to meet him and now the news of his demise has left them in a state of shock, and how it was difficult to come to terms with the fact that Gagarin Mishra was no more. As per the latest news reports, Satyabrata Tripathy aka Kuna Tripathy, who is the Chairman of Odisha Film Development Corporation also paid his tribute to the talented  cinematographer Gagarin Mishra. 

(ALSO READ: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan passes away due to COVID 19)

Credits :TOI, odishabytes.com, facebook

