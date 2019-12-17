Veteran film and theatre actor Shriram Lagoo passes away at the age of 92 in Pune

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away at a private hospital in Pune at the age of 92. May his soul rest in peace.

Film and theatre actor Dr. Shriram Lagoo, who is known for his Hindi and Marathi movies, passed away at the age of 92. He was also an ENT surgeon and is known for his character roles in films. The senior actor had worked in over 20 Marathi plays and won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award in 1978 for his film, Gharaonda.The veteran actor was admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, however, his health deteriorated over the last two days, and he died in Pune due to old age. He was born on November 16, 1927, and is also a social activist.

Many took to social media to sent their condolences. Writer Gautam Chintamani wrote, "Saddened to learn about Dr. Shreeram Lagoo’s death. Most in my generation of non-Marathi speaking fans discovered him via Hindi films, in my case, Lawaaris, which began a life long journey of imbibing his great works. Dr Lagoo was a legend in every sense of the word." Prakash Javadekar too took to Twitter, and wrote, "My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously."

He started off his medical career in the 1930s and later, went on to do theater. It was only in 149 that he started off as a full-time drama actor and been a part of plays like Here Oshala to Death, Natsamrat, and many others. He has also been a part of films including Mukta, Cage, etc.

