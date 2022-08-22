Veteran film producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passes away in Mumbai; Ajay Devgn mourns his demise

Hera Pheri producer and Firoz Nadiadwala’s father Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala breathed his last today at the age of 91. He passed away earlier this morning around 3 a.m. at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, reported ETimes. He died owing to multiple health problems including diabetes and asthma. Abdul's funeral will begin from his residence, Barkat, at JVPD Scheme around 4 p.m. today, and will be cremated at the Irla Masjid. Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala was also Firoz’s cousin Sajid Nadiadwala, a producer and the owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Ajay Devgn mourned the loss of Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala on his social media handle. Sharing his pictures, the Singham actor wrote: Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family." A G Nadiadwala began his career as a film producer in 1953. His first film as a producer was the 1984 film, Jhutha Sach starring Dharmendra and Rekha in the lead.

Check out Ajay Devgn's post:

In a career spanning nearly 69 years, Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala has produced more than 50 Hindi films. He was also the producer of popular films like Welcome (2007), Hera Pheri (2000), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), etc. Later, the producer went on to make cult status in India and was also considered to be one of the finest comedies of Indian cinema.

Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala has produced films like Shankar Shambhu, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Jhutha Sach, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Sone Pe Suhaaga, and others. He has the distinction of producing Mahabharat (1965), starring Pradeep Kumar and Dara Singh in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62 in Mumbai