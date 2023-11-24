Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, father of Armaan Kohli, passes away

Written by Prachurya Nanda Updated on Nov 24, 2023
Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, father of Armaan Kohli, passes away
Picture courtesy: Armaan Kohli Instagram

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, famous for movies like Jaani Dushman, Nagin, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, passed away this morning due to a heart attack. He was 93 years old. Kohli has been involved in the film industry since 1963 when he directed and produced his debut film Sapni, featuring Prem Chopra in the lead role. 

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli passes away

As per a report by News18, it is reported that actor Armaan Kohli’s father Rajkumar Kohli passed away today morning around 8 A.M. at the age of 93. As per the portal, the director went to shower this morning and didn't come out for some time. Allegedly, his son Armaan broke the door and discovered his father collapsed on the floor. Raj was then quickly taken to a hospital but was later declared dead. The funeral is scheduled for this evening. 

Credits: News18

