Veteran journalist-film producer Nari Hira passes away at 86; Bipasha Basu, Arjun Rampal and more pay tribute

The Indian film industry woke up to the disheartening news of the passing away of veteran journalist and film producer Nari Hira. The man, who was a renowned name in Bollywood, passed away on August 23 (Friday) at the age of 86.

Free Press Journal quotes his family confirming the sad news. In the official statement, they stated, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of his passing, a pioneer in print media, a family man and father beyond compare, he leaves us behind heartbroken in his absence.”

Soon after hearing about the sudden demise of the ‘legend in publishing,’ actor Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram and shared multiple images with Hira. The carousel of photos opens with him sharing a lovely memory with the parted soul. He also shared multiple images from an event, followed by some portraits of Nari.

In his heartfelt post for the publisher, the Crakk actor penned, “Heartbroken. A legend in publishing left us today. Dear Nari Hira, who revolutionized publishing in India from Stardust to Society. Magna publishing into an institution. Who was the heart of media, yet still managed to keep away from all the show biz. You will truly be missed my dear friend. Rest in peace. You will live on in our hearts. #RIPNariHira”

He was followed by Alone actress Bipasha Basu, who was also taken aback upon hearing about his tragic news. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture from when she shared the podium with Nari Hari at an event. She wrote, “RIP #narihari Om Shanti” on the photo.

According to a report by Times Now, the deceased owned the Mumbai-based Magna Publishing Co. Ltd., which publishes magazines such as Stardust, Savvy, Showtime, Society, and Health. Moreover, he also produced movies through his production house, Magna Films.

