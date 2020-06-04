Veteran lyricist Anwar Sagar passes away after he fails to get a bed in hospital for treatment

Anwar Sagar was a renowned lyricist in Bollywood and had penned several hit songs like ‘Waada Raha Sanam’ from Akshay Kumar starrer Khiladi.

Bollywood is witnessing a tough time these days as it has recently lost some of its brightest stars. Days after the untimely demise of renowned music composer Wajid Khan, veteran lyricist Anwar Sagar has breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. According to the media reports, Anwar, who was 70, passed away due to age-related issues. However, as per a report published in a news portal, the veteran lyricist died after he failed to get himself admitted in the hospital for medical treatment. Reportedly, Anwar was having breathing problems for quite some time now.

Lyricist Vijay Akela, who happened to be a close friend of Anwar Sagar, to the news portal, that the late lyricist had gone to several hospitals to get himself treated. However, there were no beds available. “Anwar Sagarji came to Andheri today from his Mira Road residence to get himself treated. However, no beds were available at any of the hospitals he went to. When he reached Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, he was told the same thing. Eventually, he died there,” Vijay was quoted saying.

Mourning his demise, Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) tweeted on Wednesday and wrote, "Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like 'Vaadaa Raha Sanam', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like #Vijaypath & #Yaraana. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP."

Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like 'Vaadaa Raha Sanam', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like #Vijaypath & #Yaraana. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP. — Indian Performing Right Society Limited (@IPRSmusic) June 3, 2020

For the uninitiated, Anwar Sagar wrote many songs in Bollywood films of the eighties and the nineties which included, ‘Waada Raha Sanam’ from and Ayesha Jhulka starrer Khiladi, ‘Yeh Dua Hai Mere Rab Se’ from Sapne Saajan Ke etc. His last worked in Mehul Kumar's 2002 release, ‘Kitne Door Kitne Paas", starring Fardeen Khan and Amrita Arora in the lead.

Credits :Cinestaan

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×