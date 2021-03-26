Veteran singer Asha Bhosle selected for the Maharashtra Bhushan 2020; To be conferred with the honour

  1. Home
The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the Maharashtra Bhushan honour for veteran singer Asha Bhosle. She will be conferred upon with the prestigious honour at a function on a later date.
Veteran multi-lingual playback singer Asha Bhosle has been selected for the prestigious 'Maharashtra Bhushan-2020' honour, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Thursday.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award's selection committee presided over by Thackeray, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, Minister of State Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, and other top officials attending.

Soon after the declaration, Thackeray, Pawar and others have congratulated Bhosle, 87, for the huge honour which will be conferred on her at function to be held later.

