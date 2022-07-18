Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82

Prominent singer Bhupinder Singh passed away at the age of 82 in Mumbai on July 18 at a Mumbai Hospital. His wife Mitali Mukherjee confirmed to news agency PTI. The singer reportedly died due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-related complications. In his five-decade-long career, the singer gave his voice to several hit songs and worked with big names including Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Bhupinder Singh's wife Mitali Mukherjee told PTI, "He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for Covid. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had Covid."

The late singer's wife also told The Indian Express that his funeral will happen on Tuesday (July 19). Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of Criticare Asia hospital, where the singer was admitted also talked to the news portal and told that they had to put him on the ventilator after his condition got worsened on the morning of Monday (July 18). The doctor further told that he got cardiac arrest and passed away.

To note, singer Bhupinder Singh is popularly known for songs like Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Huzoor Is Kadar Bhi Na Itra Ke Chaliye, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Baadalon Se Kaat Kaat Ke among others. His songs are still fresh and are listened to by many.

