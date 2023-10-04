‘Vibes are still there’: Boney Kapoor recalls fond memories with Sridevi at her family home in Chennai

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.



Legendary actress Sridevi needs no introduction. Her acting skills in films including Mom and English Vinglish are enough to introduce her. Unfortunately, the veteran actress passed away in 2018, and with that, Bollywood too lost its gem. Recently, late Sridevi’s husband and film producer Boney Kapoor discussed the actress’ family home in Chennai and how he has renovated it to persuade his children Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to visit the house more often. The producer also mentioned how he reminisces memories of Sridevi whenever he visits the house.

Boney Kapoor discusses renovating Sridevi’s family home in Chennai to make Janhvi, Khushi visit it

During a recent discussion with The New Indian, film producer Boney Kapoor stated how Sridevi’s Chennai home is close to his heart and how he renovated the house to make Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor visit it more often. “When she (Sridevi) passed away, and a year before that, the children weren’t very keen on traveling to Chennai, because they didn’t have friends there, and they’d grown up in Mumbai,” he mentioned, adding how the house wasn’t used a lot until recently. “Only the living room was used, and our room was used, but the rest of the rooms were locked. When rooms are locked, they get spoiled by moisture, so the entire house has to be redone. The ground floor was fine, but the first floor and guest block had to be renovated,” noted Boney.

He also added that a guest block was made earlier for Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, their sister, and their parents. Boney also discussed how Janhvi and Khushi also have their “own space” now.

The vibes are still there: Boney Kapoor on times spent with Sridevi in Chennai house

During the interview, the film producer also mentioned how he reminisces memories of Sridevi from the house. “I have fond memories of time spent with her there, even before marriage, when I was courting her, I recall where I used to sit and look at her. The vibes are still there,” noted Kapoor.

