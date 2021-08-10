Vibhu Agarwal’s ULLU app rubbishes Sagarika Shona’s allegations: Whatever she has been saying is baseless

Actress Sagarika Shona had earlier spoken against businessman and ’s husband Raj Kundra. In a recent chat with ETimes, Sagarika spoke about getting a work offer from Vibhu Agarwal’s Ullu app. Sagarika cited an incident from January 2020 with regards to the app. The Ullu spokesperson has rubbished the allegations, calling them 'baseless'.

Sagarika said, “Some producer by the name of Harsh (I don’t remember his full name), who worked with ULLU, offered me work and said that there would be some bold scenes but the maximum that I would have to do is show my cleavage. I was fine with it but he had not narrated the entire story to me. The shooting was at Panvel and I reached much in advance. As I walked onto the set, I saw two girls shooting some lesbian-like scenes, and to me, they looked totally drugged from the action that they were doing in the scenes that they were shooting for.”

Sagarika further mentioned, “I got really scared and ran out of there and later called the person and told him that I would not be doing it. I told them they had lied to me and that they were shooting for porn content.” Sagarika further said that the girl who has filed a complaint against Vibhu Agarwal is from her friend circle. When asked about what repercussions she wants to see against Vibhu after she spoke up, Sagarika said, “Like Raj Kundra, who is now in jail, and his porn sites are shut down, I want all the filth made by these people in our country should be cleaned up. That is my only intention for speaking out.”

A spokesperson from Ullu spoke to ETimes and rubbished Sagarika’s claims entirely. The spokesperson said, “Random people are using our name and email address to contact actors for auditions and we have been putting up statutory warnings about the same. We don't even know this woman and whatever she has been saying is totally baseless. ULLU either commissions or buys shows from production houses; we have no direct relations with any artiste. People are only taking this opportunity to garner more visibility".

Also Read| Raj Kundra Case Exclusive: Sagarika Shona Suman summoned by cops; Actress to record her statement in two days