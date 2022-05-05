Vibing and thriving: Arjun Kapoor shares a dashing reel; Fan calls him 'just too hot'

Arjun Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most well-known actors, and understandably so! Arjun has been in the business for almost a decade, and his exceptional acting prowess and variety have delighted his admirers time and time again. Arjun always manages to leave his audience wanting more, whether it's in 2 States or Gunday. Another factor that contributes to this ace actor's popularity is his endearing nature. Arjun is very active on Instagram, where we can see glimpses of his life and personality. Today, he shared a super cool video on his Instagram and we are still fawning over his good looks.

In the video, Arjun’s dashing persona and vibe made us fall in love with him. He shared a combination of clips and pictures from his photoshoots and gosh - his intense gaze will definitely be the death of us! Arjun’s fashion sense was absolutely stunning as well. Along with the reel, Arjun aptly wrote, “Vibin’ and thrivin’.” Arjun’s fans were super happy to get this super amazing video and the post went viral instantaneously as they poured in their love.

Check Arjun's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has a slew of ongoing projects in his kitty and we cannot wait to see him in action. As we already mentioned, he is currently working on Ajay Bahl directorial The Lady Killer. On the other hand, he will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey. Finally, he is also gearing up for Ek Villain Returns. Well, we absolutely cannot wait to see the 2 States actor back in action!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh & Bhumi Pednekar in talks for Meri Patni Ka Remake with Arjun Kapoor