Vicky and Katrina wedding: Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar will arrive soon?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding celebrations have begun and day one of festivities has already wrapped up. Today, on day two, guests are still arriving as well as musicians who are likely to perform at the smashing sangeet that's being held at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara. While Vicky and Katrina's family members as well as close friends have arrived for the wedding, the couple's industry friends are yet to arrive.

Looks like today might be the day. According to a report in ETimes, Katrina and Vicky have extended invitations to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Shetty and Ali Abbas Zafar. Vicky and Katrina's guests, however, are yet to confirm their presence.

A report on Tuesday had revealed that Katrina's Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty will not be able to attend the wedding as he is already in Ooty to shoot Cirkus. We will have to wait and see if Bollywood's top stars descend down at Jaipur airport and make their way to Six Senses Fort Barwara.

On Wednesday, a sneak peek of Katrina and Vicky's wedding invite surfaced. In colours of gold, white and peach, Katrina and Vicky's wedding invite looked stunning. Click the link below to check it out.

