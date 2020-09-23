  1. Home
Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya passes away; Manoj Bajpayee & Gajraj Rao mourn his loss

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya passed away amid reports of him battling Cancer. Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Mukesh Chhabra extended condolences on his demise.
Mumbai Updated: September 23, 2020 06:28 pm
Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who has worked in several projects like Vicky Donor, Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, Delhi Crime and more, passed away amid battling lung cancer. The actor's demise came as a shock to Bollywood stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and others. The National School Of Drama tweeted the news about his demise and extended condolences to his family. Reacting to the news of Bhupesh's demise, Manoj tweeted and wrote, "भगवान Bhupesh Pandya की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें!!."

The actor was undergoing treatment for stage 4 lung cancer at a hospital in Ahmedabad. He was in need of Rs 25 Lakh and for the same, his colleagues  Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang have come forward and helped him. Manoj had even shared the link of the fundraiser for the actor. However, the actor reportedly did not make it. On hearing about his demise, Manoj expressed grief and prayed that his soul may rest in peace. Further, Gajraj Rao also reacted to his passing. 

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra also took to Twitter to express grief and sadness over the demise of the talented actor. Bhupesh was a graduate from the National School of Drama and had worked in several projects in films as well as TV. Reportedly as Amar Ujala, Bhupesh is survived by 2 kids and his wife Chhaya Pandya.  

