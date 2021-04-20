Vicky Donor Turns 9: Ayushmann Khurrana gets nostalgic, shares memories of composing ‘Paani Da Rang’, shooting

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer Vicky Donor has completed 9 years. Both actors made their debut with this film.

Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way in Bollywood. With his performance and choices of films, he has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. He made his debut in the industry with Vicky Donor in 2012 and the film turned out to be a huge hit among the masses. was seen as the lead actress in the drama. As today the film completed 9 years, the Bala actor gets nostalgic and shares memories of composing the song ‘Paani Da Rang’.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “If I look back now, it seems like yesterday. The year 2012 and now it’s 2021. Coincidentally they’re the same jumbled digits. This shot reminds me of composing the line “kothe utte baeh ke akhiyaan milaunde”, I had written this verse of Paani Da Rang while I was shooting on this location, close to Rajouri Garden in Delhi. With perpetual butterflies in my stomach, I shot for this film, playing cricket or football with shoojit da, post pack up, every single day. Thank you Shoojit da for being a great mentor. Thank you Juhi for coming up with this benchmark of a script and altering the course of Hindi cinema. Thank you Ronnie da for being the coolest producer. And thank you big bro John Abraham for backing this gem. I owe it to you guys! Thank you Yami, Annu ji, Dolly ji, Veera, Negi ji and the entire team. Thank you universe for realising my big Bollywood dream.”

He also shared a picture with this post. In the picture, he is seen in a room wearing his Vicky Donor T-shirt and has the song Paani Da Rang playing on the TV. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

