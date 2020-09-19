Vicky Donor's Bhupesh Kumar Pandya diagnosed with lung cancer, need 25 lakh; Manoj Bajpayee, others offer help
Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, known for his role in Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, has been diagnosed with lung cancer recently and is need of Rs 25 lakh for his treatment in a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His colleagues Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang have come forward to extend help to the actor's family for his treatment. Manoj shared the kept link of a fundraiser started by one of Bhupesh's classmate Kashish Agnihotri.
Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate !! https://t.co/oRVJQvPL5C
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 19, 2020
Please support our dear friend and great actor https://t.co/ipuddRZUoN
— Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) September 18, 2020
In an interview with Times of India, Bhupesh’s wife Chhaya Pandya said, “Unfortunately, this is true, and my husband is suffering from stage IV cancer. He has undergone supportive care, palliative chemotherapy and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad.”