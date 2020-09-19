Vicky Donor's Bhupesh Kumar Pandya diagnosed with lung cancer, need 25 lakh; Manoj Bajpayee, others offer help

Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Many of his artist friends come forward to offer help as he needs Rs 25 lakhs for treatment.

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, known for his role in Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, has been diagnosed with lung cancer recently and is need of Rs 25 lakh for his treatment in a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His colleagues Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang have come forward to extend help to the actor's family for his treatment. Manoj shared the kept link of a fundraiser started by one of Bhupesh's classmate Kashish Agnihotri.

Manoj tweeted, “Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate !!” While Manoj urged everyone to donate to help Bhupesh, Gajraj Rao has donated Rs 25,000, according to the information on the website. The description on the website reads, "The family has done all it can to collect the total amount required for the treatment but Rs.2,500,000 or $33,964.84 and more is required to pay for all the medical expenses. Bhupesh is a doting husband and a loving father of two young kids. Bhupesh is a talented actor and teacher, a national scholar from the prestigious National School of Drama, New Delhi and has worked in many movies, plays, and TV serials."

Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate !! https://t.co/oRVJQvPL5C — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 19, 2020

Please support our dear friend and great actor https://t.co/ipuddRZUoN — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) September 18, 2020

In an interview with Times of India, Bhupesh’s wife Chhaya Pandya said, “Unfortunately, this is true, and my husband is suffering from stage IV cancer. He has undergone supportive care, palliative chemotherapy and palliative RT at Apollo Hospital of Ahmedabad.”

