Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Katrina Kaif’s recent throwback pic; Karisma Kapoor & Shweta Bachchan react
Katrina Kaif dropped an unseen throwback picture from her younger days on her Instagram and hubby Vicky Kaushal had a cute reaction.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved real-life couples in Bollywood. Although it has been quite some time since their wedding, yet fans cannot get enough of them. The moment either of them posts a picture together fans shower love in the comments section. Well, today Kat had dropped a throwback picture of her on Instagram and her hubby finally took to the comments and reacted to her picture.
Credits: Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!