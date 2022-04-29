Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Katrina Kaif’s recent throwback pic; Karisma Kapoor & Shweta Bachchan react

Katrina Kaif dropped an unseen throwback picture from her younger days on her Instagram and hubby Vicky Kaushal had a cute reaction.

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Apr 29, 2022 03:10 PM IST  |  4.4K
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved real-life couples in Bollywood. Although it has been quite some time since their wedding, yet fans cannot get enough of them. The moment either of them posts a picture together fans shower love in the comments section. Well, today Kat had dropped a throwback picture of her on Instagram and her hubby finally took to the comments and reacted to her picture. 

