Vicky Kaushal is all smiles at cousin’s wedding, looks dapper in crisp black suit; SEE PICS

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently graced the wedding ceremony of his cousin sister. Photos and videos of his appearance have now gone viral on social media. Donning a crisp black suit, the Uri actor can be seen fulfilling all his responsibilities of being the best brother of the bride. Dr Upasana Vohra, the cousin of Vicky, took to her Instagram profile to share a slew of stunning photographs of her wedding day. Her social media feed gives an intimate look at all her wedding festivities, including Mehendi, Haldi and Bidaai.

In one of the selfies clicked at her Haldi ceremony, actor Vicky Kaushal shares an infectious smile alongside the bride. In another, both the sibling duo can be seen all decked up for the wedding day. A video from her feed also captures the emotional Bidaai ritual, wherein the Masaan actor can be seen lifting the doli of his cousin. While sharing the clip, Upasana Vohra said, “Brother’s love always feel blessed love u mere pyare bhaiyo”. She captioned another post calling her a ‘brother’s princess’.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen essaying the role of a shipping officer in the horror flick, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. He will next feature in Shoojit Sircar directed biographical film, Sardar Udham Singh. Featuring as a revolutionary freedom fighter, the movie will trace the events that led to the assassination of Michael O’Dwyer in London as a revenge for the heinous 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massarce. Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Mr. Lele are some of the future projects in his kitty.

