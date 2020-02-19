Vicky Kaushal is all smiles as he receives adorable cupcakes of the characters he has portrayed; Check it out

Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal is a horror-thriller revolving around a couple that lands up in an abandoned ship on a beach.

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the 2019 movie Uri: The Surgical Strike in the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship. The actor, who was recently seen at the 65th Filmfare Awards was spotted in Calcutta to promote his film. The actor is quite excited to step his foot in the horror genre. He will portray the role of Sumit Desai. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Recently, Vicky was surprised with some unique gifts that he received during his Calcutta visit. A picture of Vicky posing with cute cupcakes of the characters that he has portrayed so far has gone viral on social media. In the picture, we can see cupcakes made out of Vicky as Kamli from Sanju, Iqbal Syed from Raazi, Vicky Sandhu from Manmarziyaan and Major Vihaan Singh Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike. There is also a cake made in the shape of a ship which has SeaBird written on it. For the uninitiated, in Bhoot, the ship around which the story revolves is named as SeaBird. Isn't it too cute?

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror-thriller revolving around a couple that lands up in an abandoned ship on a beach. It is slated for February 21, 2020 release. The posters and the trailer of the film have been making chills run down our spines and the film is sure to give us sleepless nights. The fact that it is based on true events that took place in Mumbai is eerie enough to leave us sitting at the edge of our seats.

