Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar's ambitious project The Immortal Ashwatthama shelved?

Last month the schedule of Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama was pushed as the team awaited Europe visas, now reports state that Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar's ambitious project may be shelved. According to a report in ETimes, the project is being shelved due to budget issues as it had to be inevitably pushed due to several other factors as well.

The mega scale sci-fi project has been in the works for sometime and while Dhar had planned on kicking off the shoot in April this year, the deadly second wave in India pushed his plans.

The filmmaker then hoped for a July start, but that too did not work out. Then no visa clearance put a dampener on Dhar's plans and now reports state that it may be shelved. While no source or official confirmation has been yet announced on the same, fans were hoping to see Vicky and Dhar reunite to see what magic they create after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

In fact, Sara Ali Khan was also roped in as the female lead opposite Vicky Kaushal. An earlier report in Mid-Day had revealed that The Immortal Ashwatthama would be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. As per the report, Aditya Dhar had utilised the past six months in perfecting the film's storyboard. ​

Vicky on the other hand had also shared a photo from the film's prep on Instagram . In the photo, nthe actor can be seen sitting on a makeup chair completely covered in white cast aas Aditya Dhar poses excitedly next to him.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama kick off pushed once more as team awaits Europe visa