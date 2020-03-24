Vicky Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal's version of 'Dil Ye Bechain Ve' is unmissable; Watch

Sunny and Vicky Kaushal, both have a strong fan following, and thanks to these fan clubs we recently stumbled upon an unseen video of the brothers. Check it out below.

Vicky Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal recently came together for the Janta Curfew on Sunday as they stood together in their balcony and paid their respects to all those risking their lives while battling Coronavirus in India. The actor brothers also sang the national anthem with their building residents and played the Djembe at 5 pm. While Vicky has become one of the leading actors of his times, Sunny is on the same path and was recently seen in Amazon Prime's The Forgotten Army.

Sunny and Vicky both have a strong fan following and thanks to these fan clubs we recently stumbled upon an unseen video of the two. In the video, the brothers can be seen sitting in the car as they are driving around. Music then plays in the background and Sunny and Vicky, in complete co-ordination, start grooving to Taal's 'Dil Ye Bechain Ve'. The video is definitely from sometime back and Vicky and Sunny's steps will are bound to crack you up.

Check out the video below:

Aren't the two simply fun? In fact, the two also spent some time on Sunday and jammed together. Sunny also shared a video of the same on Instagram. Vicky commented saying, "Talent ka pitaara, meri aankon ka taara... saara ka saara, mera pyaara... Sunny Kuwaara!" Check out the video below:

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship which tanked at the box office. The actor has quite a few films in the pipeline like Takht and Sardar Uddham Singh. As for Sunny, the actor made his debut with Bhangra Paa Le in January this year and was recently seen in The Forgotten Army.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More