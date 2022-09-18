Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh opt for causal attire as they return from Sam Bahadur shoot; PHOTOS
Sam Bahadur is based on the life of the Chief of the Army Staff and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw .
Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh have recently jetted off to Jodhpur for the shooting of their upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra. It is based on the life of the legendary Chief of the Army Staff and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Fatima has been constantly sharing a lot of updates regarding the shoot on her Instagram handle. Ahead of their arrival, she has shared an inflight picture on her Instagram story.
Today, they have returned to Mumbai. Vicky was seen wearing a checked shirt paired with simple pants. He was also wearing a mask and even pose for the shutterbugs. Fatima wore a grey colour hoodie jacket. She did apply any makeup and kept it simple. Before leaving they hugged each other. To note, the actress is essaying the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
To note, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham was lauded. His performance was appreciated.
Take a look at the pictures here:
On the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. The actor also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.
Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Dhak Dhak directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari.
