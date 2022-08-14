Vicky Kaushal and his swag walk is too hard to miss as he gets snapped post lunch in the city; PHOTOS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood. He often makes heads turn when he steps out of the house. Be it with his wife Katrina Kaif or without her, fans still love to see him. The actor seems to have been spending a good Sunday and was spotted looking dapper in his casual attire in the city outside a popular restaurant. Vicky posed and smiled for the paps.

In the picture, we can see him wearing a light blue coloured shirt that he paired with grey coloured pants. He wore a cap and completed his look with green sports shoes. His swag walk towards his car is unmissable and we can see fans clicking his pictures too. Vicky poses with a thumbs up for the paps before getting in the car.

Check out the pictures:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The actor will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.

