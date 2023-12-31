Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif clicked at Mumbai airport in style ahead of New Year’s Eve; Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to be the epitome of couple goals. Since their marriage in 2021, the duo has celebrated various special milestones and festivals together, frequently treating their fans to delightful pictures on social media. As the curtains close on 2023, it appears the couple is all set to usher in the new year with style, as they were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, exuding elegance in their chic attire.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif jet off to celebrate New Year’s together?

On the morning of Sunday, December 31, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif graced the Mumbai airport with their glamorous presence. Dressed in stylish winter outfits, the couple appeared to be en route to an undisclosed destination to celebrate the New Year's Eve.

Katrina looked stunning in a white top paired with black jeans, complemented by a long coat and boots. Meanwhile, Vicky showcased his fashionable side in a black t-shirt and jeans, adorned with a light gray jacket and shoes. The couple, sporting dark sunglasses, walked hand in hand, greeting paparazzi with smiles and happily posing for them before making their way inside the building.

Vicky and Katrina's Christmas celebration was a delightful affair surrounded by friends and family. Vicky's Instagram post, featuring a sweet moment of him kissing his wife on the cheek against the backdrop of a decorated tree, added a touch of romance to the festive season. Both donning white t-shirts and Santa caps, they radiated joy and love. Vicky's caption, "Christmas is when you are here," beautifully captured the essence of the holiday spirit.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s work front

Vicky Kaushal showcased his acting prowess in 2023 with a standout performance in the biographical movie Sam Bahadur. Additionally, he made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

The actor has been shooting for his upcoming project Chhaava, about which he recently shared an update, saying, “Last day on set for this year. Ending the year by completing the biggest action sequence of my career so far. 2023, you have been truly gratifying… Walking into 2024 hungrier than ever before!”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif had a busy year starring alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Her upcoming thriller Merry Christmas is set to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, and the actress has been actively promoting this exciting film.

