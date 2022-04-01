Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to soak in the sun on their tropical vacay; Don't miss stunning pics.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif don't need to give reasons for their shippers to ship them. One picture shared by them is enough to send them into a frenzy. The lovebirds are currently holidaying on a tropical island and have been sharing several photos while soaking in the sun. Katrina and Vicky continued to do that as they shared brand new photos on Friday. It honestly looks like Friday we would definitely not mind.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a shirtless picture of himself overlooking the lush green trees, the clear sky and crystal blue water. Sharing the snap, he captioned it, "No wifi still finding better connection." He and Katrina also took a boat ride and the actor revealed what his view was like.

Another stunning photo showed Katrina and Vicky all curled up for a selfie but they can be seen looking in the opposite directions. Take a look:

Vicky and Katrina are holidaying in an undisclosed location currently and have been sharing a few pictures with their fans. The couple have taken a break from their hectic shoot schedule and living it up on their holiday. Katrina also shared a sweet photo with Vicky on Thursday and left mesmerised.

