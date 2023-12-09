Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exude regal vibe in UNSEEN wedding pic; Anaita Shroff Adajania pens sweet note
Anaita Shroff Adajania has shared an unseen wedding picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to wish them on their anniversary. The two got married in 2021 in Rajasthan.
Actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. Following their courtship period, the duo tied the knot on December 9, 2021. Notably, the fan favorite couple has completed two years of their togetherness today and has been garnering wishes since morning.
Next in line to pour the duo with wishes is designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who shared an unseen picture from their wedding recently and penned a love-filled wish. Have a look inside.
‘Happy anniversary my darlings’: Anaita Shroff Adajania as she drops unseen wedding picture from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding
The occasion seems to have left the lovebirds’ fans and the Bollywood fraternity elated, as several have dropped the duo heartwarming wishes since morning. Recently, designer Anaita Shroff Adajania took to her Instagram stories and shared an unseen picture from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding in Rajasthan.
Dropping the love-soaked image, Adajania wrote, “Happiest anniversary my darlings (Love) u. #besttimeever.” Have a look at the picture wherein Katrina flaunts her bridal glow while Vicky acts as the most handsome groom ever.
Work fronts of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky has emerged fresh from the success of his latest project, Sam Bahadur. Notably, the movie had a box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. In the film, Kaushal was seen donning the avatar of Sam Manekshaw and it also stars Dangal duo Fatima Sana Shaikh and actress Sanya Malhotra. Currently, Vicky has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in the pipeline.
On the other hand, Katrina is rejoicing at the box office success of her latest movie, Tiger 3. The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and it also featured Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from the storyline of the movie, even its soundtracks garnered quite some attention. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam was the first track that was released, followed by Ruaan and others.
Soon, Kaif will be seen in her next project, which is Merry Christmas and fans have been waiting for the release of the film with bated breath.
ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's 2nd wedding anniversary: Here's how Sunny Kaushal wished his 'Paaji and Parjaiji'
